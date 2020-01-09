Home

Mrs Dorothy Hartshorn Mastin Moor Mrs Dorothy Hartshorn, of Mastin Moor has passed away at home, aged 86.
Born in Dronfield Dorothy was from New Whittington and was a Mastin Moor resident for over 66 years.
She was a housewife and mother who had hobbies included gardening and bingo.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Len 20 years ago. She is survived by her sons and daughter Roy, Lenny, Faith and Steven, seven grandchildren,
ten great-grandchildren and
two great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on January 13, 2020 at 10.10am.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
