Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mann

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Mann Notice
Mrs Dorothy Mann Newbold Mrs Dorothy Mann of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Born in Brampton, Chesterfield, Dorothy has been a lifelong local resident.
Dorothy worked as a Canteen Cook at Glass Works and a housewife until her retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed knitting, holidays in Skegness and had a love for wild birds.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Cyril Mann.
She leaves behind five sons Peter, John, Cyril, Colin and Philip and two daughters Dorothy and Janice, nineteen grandchildren and thirty-three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is due to take place on Monday 20th July at 11.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -