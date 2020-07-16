|
Mrs Dorothy Mann Newbold Mrs Dorothy Mann of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Born in Brampton, Chesterfield, Dorothy has been a lifelong local resident.
Dorothy worked as a Canteen Cook at Glass Works and a housewife until her retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed knitting, holidays in Skegness and had a love for wild birds.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Cyril Mann.
She leaves behind five sons Peter, John, Cyril, Colin and Philip and two daughters Dorothy and Janice, nineteen grandchildren and thirty-three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is due to take place on Monday 20th July at 11.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020