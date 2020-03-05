|
Mrs Dorothy Mansell North Wingfield Mrs Dorothy Mansell, previously Dorothy Lilley, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
Born in Doe Lea and a Chesterfield resident until 1946, when she moved to Canada, returning to Chesterfield in 1967.
Dorothy worked in administration, retiring from British Telecom, she had previously worked for AGD, Deer Park Primary School and Robinsons as a junior clerk.
Her interests included sewing, reading, snooker, tennis and holidays.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Frank, she leaves daughters and son Brenda, Derek and Glenda, grandchildren Adam, Lorena, Liam, Craig and Lauren, great-grandchildren Amelia and Ava.
Funeral service takes place on March 16, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 11.10pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020