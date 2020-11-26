Home

Mrs Dorothy Mapletoft Brampton Mrs Dorothy Mapletoft, of Bank Close House Care Home, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Dorothy was a cleaner at Brampton Primary School.
Her main interests were her dog Max and spending time with her grandchildren.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Ken and son Tim. She leaves sons Paul and Lee, daughter Kim and six grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at St Mark's Church, Brampton, Chesterfield, on Friday November 27, 2020, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery, at 12.45pm.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
