|
|
|
Mrs Dorothy Margaret Mason Bolsover Mrs Dorothy Margaret Mason of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 91 years.
Born in Altrincham, Dorothy has lived locally for 31 years.
Dorothy worked as a seamstress and was a devoted wife and mother.
She enjoyed knitting and her garden.
Dorothy leaves behind her partner Bill Skinner, daughter Sue Mason and sister Joan.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 27th August 2020 at 4.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to the Renal Unit at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF, Tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020