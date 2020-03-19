Home

Mrs Dorothy Porteus Bolsover Mrs Dorothy Porteus, of Bolsover, has passed away at home, aged 86.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Dorothy's interests included show dogs, gardening, holidays abroad and caravanning.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Syd and son Alan. She leaves grandchildren Wayne and Lisa, great-grandchildren Blake, Trya, Cane, Jake and Logan.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 27, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Donations to Huntington's Disease Association.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
