Mrs Dorothy May Selby Chesterfield Dorothy May Selby, of Frinton Close, Grangewood Farm Estate, Chesterfield, formerly of Grantham, passed away at Whittington Care Home, aged 75 years.
Dorothy worked for many
years as a shop assistant in Woolworths. She liked Elvis and enjoyed listening to his music and she adored her cats.
Dorothy was pre-deceased by her husband, Michael Selby and leaves behind her loving
son Steven and two beloved grandchildren.
Funeral will take place at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield on Wednesday 27th May 2020 at 4.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, S40 1AZ.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020