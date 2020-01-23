|
Mrs Dorothy Simpson Bolsover Mrs Dorothy Alice Simpson, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of Bolsover for 48 years, Dorothy had worked as a barmaid, before her retirement.
Her interests included walking with dogs, reading and knitting.
Dorothy leaves her husband George, daughter Ellly May, son Stephen, grandchildren Lee, Dean, David, Daisy, Gabriel.
The funeral service takes place on January 27, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.50am.
Donations to RSPCA.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020