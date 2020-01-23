Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Simpson

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Simpson Notice
Mrs Dorothy Simpson Bolsover Mrs Dorothy Alice Simpson, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of Bolsover for 48 years, Dorothy had worked as a barmaid, before her retirement.
Her interests included walking with dogs, reading and knitting.
Dorothy leaves her husband George, daughter Ellly May, son Stephen, grandchildren Lee, Dean, David, Daisy, Gabriel.
The funeral service takes place on January 27, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.50am.
Donations to RSPCA.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -