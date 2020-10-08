|
|
|
Mrs Dorothy May Thorpe Brampton Mrs Dorothy May Thorpe of Brampton has passed away at Heather Vale Care Home, Hasland, aged 87 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Dorothy has been a lifelong local resident.
Dorothy attended Tapton School, then went to Secretarial College, she worked as a Secretary at Robinsons. She went back to work in later years at the family business Hixel Whittinton Ltd until her retirement in 1992.
She was as a keen gardener and was interested in the Royal Family. She loved music, especially the piano.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband John Edwin Thorpe (known as Ted). She leaves behind daughter Diane Sanders, two grandchildren Heather and Grace and one great-grandchild Florence.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 9th October 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations in Dorothy's memory to the DLR Air Ambulance.
Funeral director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020