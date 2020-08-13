|
Mrs Dorothy Walker Unstone Mrs Dorothy Walker of Unstone has passed away at home,
aged 87 years.
Born in Hasland, Dorothy has been a lifelong local resident.
Dorothy worked as a Shop Worker and Pastry Cook.
Dorothy enjoyed baking, reading, puzzles and quizzes.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Eric Walker and son Ian Walker. She leaves behind her son Alan Walker and three grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Funeral Director: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7AJ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020