Mr Douglas Barber Holmewood Mr Douglas Michael Barber, of Holmewood, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Douglas worked at Ramcroft Colliery, Chesterfield Tube Company and was a boilerman for the NHS retiring in 1996.
His interests included gardening, walking, he loved his holidays abroad and looking after his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Douglas leaves his wife Pamela Mary Barber, sons Kevin and Alan, daughter Jayne, stepdaughter Karen, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by stepson Paul in 2016.
The funeral service takes place on February 28, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
