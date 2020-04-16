|
|
|
Mr Douglas Bradbury Clay Cross Mr Douglas Bradbury MBE FWCF, of Clay Cross, has passed away on 30th March at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born Clay Cross, he was a lifelong resident of the district.
Doug worked for the NCB for 16 years becoming a self-employed farrier.
He retired 14 years ago. On May 9th 2018, he received his MBE for
services to Farriery in the Midlands and services to the community for his
charity work.
He collected memorabilia throughout his professional career as a farrier,
later turning it into "The UK Horsesheelag' Museum".
He leaves Joan, his wife of 63 years, daughter Gale, son Neal, five
grandchildren one great-grandchild.
Cremation has taken place at Brimington Crematorium on Monday 20th
April. (Family Only). A memorial service is planned for later in the year.
Funeral Directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020