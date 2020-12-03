|
Mr Douglas Jarvis Bolsover Mr Douglas Clive Jarvis, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on November 19, 2020,
aged 59.
Born at Bull Farm Estate, Mansfield and a resident of Bolsover for 26 years, Douglas was works manager at J.B. Littlewood Ltd, Sutton Scarsdale, until retiring due to ill health.
His interests included music, building models, painting, drawing, playing guitar, spending time with family, seaside holidays to their caravan at Chapel St Leonards and loved his dogs.
Douglas leaves his wife Julie, sons and daughters Rebekah, Racheal, Richard, Jamie, Jenna and six grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 9, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020