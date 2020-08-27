Home

Mr Duncan Stephen Cox Brimington Mr Duncan Stephen Cox of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 61 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Duncan has been a lifelong local resident.
Duncan worked as a Mechanical Engineer, Sheepbridge Stokes.
He was passionate about rock music, loved going to concerts and socialising, he was also an Ardent Motorcycle enthusiast.
Duncan leaves behind his sister Christine, brother Michael and extended family.
Funeral service to take place at 12.30pm on 1st September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: J R Hoult & Grandson, Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020
