Duncan Robertson Notice
Mr Duncan James Robertson Chesterfield Mr Duncan James Robertson of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 54 years.
Duncan worked as a animal behaviourist.
Duncan's interests were animal welfare and was a member of the British Institute of Animal Behaviourists. He also enjoyed off road driving.
He leaves behind his mother Gwynneth and sister Louise and was predeceased by his father Robert Robertson.
Funeral to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 20th July 2020.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020
