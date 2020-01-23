Home

Mrs Edith Blunt Staveley Mrs Edith Blunt of Staveley has passed away at Thomas College House, Bolsover, at the age of 100.
Edith was born in Woodthorpe and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Edith was predeceased by her husbands Alfred White and Edgar Blunt and by her stepson Howard Blunt. She is survived by her son Stephen White, her step daughter Susan Blunt and her husband Gerald Wareham,step son Howard's wife Katy Blunt, six step grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 28, 2020 at 1.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
