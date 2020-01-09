|
Mrs Edith Dawson Walton Mrs Edith May Dawson of Walton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Born in Hasland, Edith has been a Chesterfield resident all her life.
She worked for several years as a shop assistant at Woodhead's in Brampton, later at Robinsons, Wheatbridge.
Edith liked going on holidays with family, loved crosswords and code books, playing whist.
Edith was predecesed by her husband Charles William and son Alan Dawson.
She is survived by daughter-in-law Lesley, grandson Paul, granddaughter Nicola and great-grandson Ronan.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am.
Funeral Director : Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield.
(01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020