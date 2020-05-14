Home

Edith Fretwell

Edith Fretwell Notice
Mrs Edith Fretwell Claycross Lifelong Claycross resident Mrs Edith Fretwell passed away at Hazeldene House residential Home aged 95.
Edith worked as a shop assistant and a housewife for most of her life, she enjoyed gardening, she was a member of the Womens Guild at St Bartholomew's Church, Claycross and a regular attendee at the Sunday service.
Edith was predeceased by her husband Tom and is survived by her nieces and nephews.
The funeral Service takes place on Thursday May 21st 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2pm.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson LTD, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
