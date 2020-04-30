|
Mrs Edith Littlewood Brampton Mrs Edith Littlewood of Welbeck Court, Brampton, Chesterfield passed away at Heather Vale Care Home, Chesterfield aged 103.
Born in Sheffield, Edith was a local resident for 26 years who worked as a Accounts Clerk at Schofields Department, Sheffield until she retired in 1981.
Edie enjoyed dancing with husband Wally in her younger days and holidays at the coast, particularly at the family's caravan at Sutton-on-Sea and in Devon and Cornwall. She loved socialising with her family and relaxing with them in the sunshine. When she moved to Chesterfield to be closer to family, she joined Brampton History Group and Meynell Close/Tontine Road Care centres, where she made lots of friends and enjoyed all the activities. In June 2019 Edie was presented with the Imogen Ellis award at the Peak FM awards ceremony at the Winding Wheel. This was effectively a lifetime achievement recognition, as she lived at home at that time without the need for carers and was in generally good health and enjoying her long and happy life.
Edith was predeceased by her husband Wally, she is survived by her children Bob and Jean, five grandchildren Robert, Annie, John, Ruth and Patrick and eight great grandchildren Jake, Louise, Ellie, Lupa, Alice, Odin, Margo and Jack.
Funeral service has taken place on Wednesday 15th April at Chesterfield Crematorium. Donations in Edith's Memory for Tontine Road Care Group, which is a registered charity doing great work with the elderly can be sent to the Funeral Directors, B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020