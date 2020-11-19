|
Mrs Edith Rhona Madin Pilsley Mrs Edith Rhona Madin, of Pilsley, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89 years.
Edith was a lifelong resident of Pilsley.
She was a shop assistant machinist, a school dinner lady and a milk lady.
Edith enjoyed reading watching television, especially if it was about royalty and loved going to Benidorm, cruising and Brooks travel trips.
She was predeceased by her husband Philip and brother John and leaves behind her sister Margaret, brother-in-law Tony, nephews John and Darren, great niece Leanne and great nephews Mark, Liam and Ryan, also great great niece Darcey and great great nephew Arthur, also Gillian, Gail, Beverley, Beth and Ashley.
Funeral service at Brimington Crematorium on Tuesday 24th November at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: J R Hoult & Grandson, Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road,
North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Tel 01246 851194.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020