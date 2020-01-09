|
Mr Edmund Brown Holmewood Mr Edmund Brown of Holmewood has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 75.
Edmund was a resident of Chesterfield all his life.
He worked as a fitters mate at Stanton and Staveley from 1964 to his retirement in 1995.
Edmund was interested in steam railways, holidays abroad, a large number of sports including playing for numerous darts and dominoes teams and he enjoyed listening to music.
Edmund leaves his wife Joyce, sons and daughters Michael, Jason, Lynsey, Jane, Gary and Jamie, 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 17, 2020 Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020