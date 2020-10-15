|
Mr Edmund Ryder Duckmanton Mr Edmund Ryder, of Ravensworth Care Home Markham Road, Duckmanton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93.
Born at Alton, near Ashover and a lifelong local resident, Edmund was a mortuary technician at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for approximately 35 years until taking early retirement.
His interests included playing bowls and competition bowls, watching wrestling on the television and ballroom dancing at Saltergate Club.
Edmund was predeceased by his wife Rosalind Mary (Rose) in 2003. He leaves daughter Pamela, granddaughter Stacey, sister-in-law Alma and her husband Ralph.
The funeral service takes place on Monday October 19,2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm. Donations in Edmund's memory will go to Ravensworth Care Home Residents Fund.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020