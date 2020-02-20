|
Mrs Edna Adams Holymoorside Mrs Edna Adams, of Harehill Court and previously Holymoorside, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on February 3, 2020, her 91st birthday.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Edna was a retired post-lady.
She was a member of the Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Her faith in a loving God reassured her she would be re-united with her husband Malcolm (Mac) Adams, leaving behind her daughter Anne, grandchildren John and Hannah, great-grandchildren Oscar, Hartley, Felix and Ishana.
The funeral service is to be held at Central Methodist Church on Monday February 24, 2020, at 11.15am, followed by cremation and then refreshments at Harehill Court. Family and friends welcome. No flowers please, donations for the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Macular Society.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020