Edna Allen Notice
Mrs Edna Allen Chesterfield Mrs Edna Allen, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Born in Newbold and a lifelong local resident, Edna was mostly a stay at home mum, but worked at Supersave for a few years until it closed.
She loved reading anything and everything, enjoyed knitting, puzzles and quizzes, which she was quite good at. She played bingo regularly at Newbold WMC and liked trips around the Derbyshire countryside to recall memories of her childhood.
Edna was predeceased by her husband Dennis in 2018. She leaves sons David and Stephen, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Richard and Caroline and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on December 2, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 2.30pm. A video link is available for those that cannot attend.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
