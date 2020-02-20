|
Mrs Edna Borrell of Chesterfield Mrs Edna Borrell of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born in Scunthorpe, Edna was a Chesterfield resident for 51 years.
She worked with her now deceased husband Rowland in the family business.
Edna leaves her two sons Howard and Christopher, their partners Margaret and Dianne, grandchildren Shona, Kathryn, Daniel, great - grandchildren Toby, Max and Olly.
Edna had always enjoyed foreign travel and lived in New Zealand before locating in Chesterfield; more recently, her time has been spent reading, enjoying the garden and spending her time with family and friends.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 24, 2020 at 9.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020