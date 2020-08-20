Home

Mrs Edna May Ferreday Arkwright Mrs Edna May Ferreday of Arkwright has passed away at Richmond Care Home, Shirebrook, aged 84 years.
Born in Bolsover, Edna has been a lifelong local resident.
Edna was a devoted housewife and mother.
Edna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, walking, playing scrabble and completing crosswords and puzzles. She also enjoyed days out in the Peak District.
Edna was predeceased by her husband James Ferreday who passed in 2014. She leaves behind her children Becky, Alex and Nick, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to be held at Brimington Crematorium on 28th August 2020 at 12.50pm.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF, Tel. 01246 823355.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020
