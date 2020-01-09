Home

Edna Fowler Holymoorside Mrs Edna Fowler, of Holymoorside, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 95.
Born in St Helen's and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 30 years, Edna worked for Pilkingtons Glass in her youth and had been retired for over 40 years.
She enjoyed dancing, watching Liverpool FC and knitting.
Edna was predeceased by her husband Harry, she leaves son Alan, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 16, 2020, St Peter's Church, Holymoorside, at 12.45pm, then Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm.
Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield (01246 566592).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
