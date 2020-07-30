|
Mrs Edna May Harrison Shirland Mrs Edna May Harrison of Hallfield Gate Lane, Shirland, Chesterfield passed away at home aged 81 years.
Edna was born in Chesterfield and lived at Woolley Moor most of her life until she retired to Shirland. She started work as an office secretary then went on to be a house wife. Edna enjoyed walking, gardening and loved going to a caravan at Cleethorpes. She was predeceased by her husband Brian Harrison and leaves behind her children Lorraine, Paul and Marcus, her four grandchildren James, Daniel, Thomas and Millie.
Edna's funeral will take place on 3rd August at 10.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF. Tel 01246 851194.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020