|
|
|
Miss Edna McGuinness Cutthorpe Miss Edna Elizabeth McGuinness of Cutthorpe has passed away at Woodland Care Home, aged 86.
Born in Newbold Edna has been a local resident for 43 years.
Edna was educated at The Royal School for the Deaf in Margate, in Kent, for 11 years.
Edna was employed as a seamstress at Whittington Hall Hospital for 40 years until her retirement
She liked working in the garden, travelling around Derbyshire and overseas holidays, village activities, including welldressing, gala weekends and Christmas festivals.
Edna leaves her brothers,Roy and Tony, sister June Ross, brother-in-law David Ross.
The funeral service takes place on April 30, 2020 at 3.00pm at St Lawrence, Barlow Church, graveyard.
Funeral Directors: The Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020