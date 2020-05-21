|
|
|
Mr Edward Ian Gaunt FCIOB RICS Mr Edward Ian Gaunt FCIOB RICS, known as Ian, has died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
He moved back to Chesterfield 60 years ago to run the family business C E Gaunt and Sons.
He was educated at Old Road School, Chesterfield Grammar and Trent College, Long Eaton.
He was a quantity surveyor by trade who worked on the crooked spire and built the extension to Wingerworth Church and built schools and houses in Chesterfield.
He enjoyed reading, sport
and singing with Chesterfield Male Voice Choir. He was chairman of Chesterfield Football Club, Rotary President twice, Ashover Parish Hall Secretary and parish chairman.
He leaves behind his wife Jacqueline, they were married for 59 years, daughters Helen, Christine, sons Andrew, Duncan, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a sister and family in Chesterfield, Hull, relatives in Canada, USA and Holland.
Funeral is Wednesday 27th May at 9.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors: Crowder
and Alderson, Chesterfield,
01246 452344.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020