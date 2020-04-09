|
|
|
Mr Edward South Whittington Moor Life long Chesterfield resident Mr Edward (Ted) South, of Whittington Moor, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on March 25, 2020, aged 86.
Ted was born in Mount Castle Street, West End, Chesterfield .
He worked as a Coal Miner/ Deputy for 38 years at Glapwell, Grassmoor, Langworth, Markham 2 and Westhorpe.
Ted first and foremost was a loving family man. He enjoyed socialising with family and friends, playing snooker, darts, dominos, cards (solo) and crown green bowls. He liked watching quiz programmes and doing crosswords, holidays at Skegness, Blackpool and Cleethorpes.
Ted was predeceased by his wife Kath. He is survived by his son Paul, daughter Julie, daughter-in-law Janet, son-in-law Andrew, three grandchildren Daniel, Liam and Aidan, three great-grandchildren Lewis, Amelia and George.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.50am. Donations to NSPCC
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 13 High Street,
Clay Cross, Chesterfield.
(01246 862142.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020