Mr Edwin George Martin Chesterfield Mr Edwin George Martin of Sunnybank, Station Road, has died at Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield.
Edwin has been a local resident of Chesterfield since 1961.
Edwin previously worked for Sheffield City Council.
He loved music, played the keyboard and was interested in cricket, football, astronomy and the universe. He was also a Technology enthusiast and a maths genius.
He leaves behind his wife Geraldine Martin and children Sabatina and Bradley.
Service on June 23rd at Brimington Burial Ground.
Funeral Director: Drew Lilleker, Harold Lilleker and Sons Ltd. 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0AQ
01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020