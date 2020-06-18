Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Martin

Notice Condolences

Edwin Martin Notice
Mr Edwin George Martin Chesterfield Mr Edwin George Martin of Sunnybank, Station Road, has died at Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield.
Edwin has been a local resident of Chesterfield since 1961.
Edwin previously worked for Sheffield City Council.
He loved music, played the keyboard and was interested in cricket, football, astronomy and the universe. He was also a Technology enthusiast and a maths genius.
He leaves behind his wife Geraldine Martin and children Sabatina and Bradley.
Service on June 23rd at Brimington Burial Ground.
Funeral Director: Drew Lilleker, Harold Lilleker and Sons Ltd. 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0AQ
01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -