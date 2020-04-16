Home

Mrs Eileen Colton Darley Dale Mrs Eileen Colton, originally of Darley Dale, Matlock, has passed away at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, aged 74.
Born in Darley Dale, Eileen was a local resident for 45 years before moving to Sheffield.
Eileen leaves her husband Mr Ron Colton, sons Martin, John and Christopher, daughters-in-law Lisa, Sarah and Tracey, grandchildren Melissa, Louise and Ryan and great-grandchild McKenzie.
Eileen worked at Stancliffe Hall School, then Cobb Slaters Executive Cleaning Company, cleaning star's houses.
Eileen enjoyed cruising, holidays with her family, quality time with her family especially her grandchildren. Her hobbies included puzzles, puzzle books and collecting photos.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday April 24, 2020 at 15.30.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 20 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
