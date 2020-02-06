|
Mrs Eileen Freeman Duckmanton Mrs Eileen Freeman, of Ravensworth Care Home, Duckmanton, formerly of Calow, has passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84.
Eileen was a catering assistant at Scarsdale Hospital canteen, until retiring through ill health.
She was a beloved mum and grandma, who loved to spend time with her family, her hobbies included reading, crosswords and swimming.
Eileen leaves her daughter Linda, son-in-law Les, daughter Gail, son Paul, son Mark and daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren, twins Anthony and Philip, Carla, Katie and Kristen, great-grandchildren Joshua, David, Ellis and Jace.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 13, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020