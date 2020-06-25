|
Mrs Eileen Morley Shirebrook Mrs Eileen Morley of
The Leaway, Shirebrook has died at home, aged 79 years.
Eileen has been a local
resident for 56 years.
Eileen was a Secretary at
Model Village Primary School until her retirement in 1985.
Eileen's hobbies were spending time with family, holidays abroad and in the UK, visiting
places of historical interest, researching family history, watching motorsport and
walking in the Peak District.
Eileen leaves behind her husband John Patrick Morley, daughters Heather Adams and Karen Smith and their
husbands Terry and Lee, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.
Service to be held on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield S41 7AJ.
Tel: 01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020