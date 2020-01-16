|
Mrs Eileen Nicolson Staveley Mrs Eileen Sarah Nicolson of Staveley has passed away at home, aged 82.
Born in Brimington, Eileen lived in Brimington until she was 18 then moved to Staveley where she lived the rest of her life.
Eileen worked at Robinsons & Sons up until 1972, becoming a housewife and mum from 1972 .
She liked listening to radio 2, watching sport on television, loved children and being a mum.
Eileen was wife to the late Mr Leslie Nicolson. She leaves her daughter Yvonne Nicolson.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 2.00pm at St John's Staveley followed by burial at Staveley Cemetery at 2.45pm.
Funeral Directors : Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 232966)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020