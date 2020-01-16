Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetton Funeral Service
15 Ringwood Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 1DF
01246 232966
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Nicolson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Nicolson

Notice Condolences

Eileen Nicolson Notice
Mrs Eileen Nicolson Staveley Mrs Eileen Sarah Nicolson of Staveley has passed away at home, aged 82.
Born in Brimington, Eileen lived in Brimington until she was 18 then moved to Staveley where she lived the rest of her life.
Eileen worked at Robinsons & Sons up until 1972, becoming a housewife and mum from 1972 .
She liked listening to radio 2, watching sport on television, loved children and being a mum.
Eileen was wife to the late Mr Leslie Nicolson. She leaves her daughter Yvonne Nicolson.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 2.00pm at St John's Staveley followed by burial at Staveley Cemetery at 2.45pm.
Funeral Directors : Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 232966)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -