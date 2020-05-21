|
|
|
Mrs Eileen Plumb Newbold Mrs Eileen Plumb, of Buttermere Close, Newbold, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Eileen was born in Staveley, Chesterfield, and has been a local resident her whole life.
She worked as a machinist until her retirement.
Eileen enjoyed shopping, puzzle books, her pet dogs and holiday in Skegness.
She is survived by her husband John Plumb, daughters Sally and Joanne, her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A service takes place on 18th May 2020 at the Crematorium.
Funeral Directors, Co-operative Funeralcare, Newbold, Chesterfield Tel: 01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020