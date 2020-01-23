|
Mrs Elaine Hare North Wingfield Mrs Elaine Margaret Hare of North Wingfield has passed away at Homelea, Tibshelf,
aged 88.
Born in Scarborough, Elaine was a local resident for 63 years.
After school she worked at Nottingham Victoria on switchboard and announcer, she was a housewife and mother, volunteered for WRVS for many years and was verger at North Wingfield Church.
Elaine was a family lady. She liked baking, knitting and sewing, holidays in Yorkshire and Scotland with her husband.
Elaine was wife of the late Mr Patrick Hare. She is survived by daughters Valerie, Alison and Elizabeth, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.50pm. Afterwards at Blue Bell, North Wingfield.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020