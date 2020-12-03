|
Eleanor Gascoigne Wingerworth Eleanor Gascoigne, of Wingerworth, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 93.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of the Chesterfield area, for over 50 years, Eleanor worked as a secretary to Transport & General Workers Trade Union for many years until having a family.
She loved fashion and dressmaking, enjoyed gardening, hiking all over the world and visiting many countries around the world.
Eleanor leaves husband John Alan, sons Frazer and Craig, daughters-in-law Cyra and Beverley, grandchildren Katie, Jamie, MJ and Francesca.
The funeral service takes place on Friday December 4, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson & Son, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020