Mrs Eleanor Haywood Bolsover Lifelong Bolsover resident
Mrs Eleanor Haywood
has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Eleanor worked as a shop assistant from 1952 to 1973, becoming a playgroup assistant from 2000 to 2006.
Her hobbies included gardening, spending time with her family and knitting.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Mr George Haywood. She leaves her niece and nephews Susan, Wesley and Russell, five great -nephews,
one great- niece and three great great- nephews.
The funeral service takes place on January 21, 2020 at 10.50 am at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors :
Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020
