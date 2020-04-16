|
|
|
Mrs Elizabeth Brierley Chesterfield Mrs Elizabeth (Betty) Brierley of Chesterfield has passed away with her family at her side on April 3 , 2020.
Betty lived in Chesterfield all her life but loved to travel the world and visited many wonderful places with her husband , Eric.
She was a keen gardener and loved adding new colour to her garden, which she carefully tended. Betty had an extremely creative side and particularly enjoyed crafting intricate embroideries. A quiet lady, she enjoyed time spent at home, reading books and watching her crime dramas. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family.
Betty leaves her husband Eric, son Alan, daughter Kathryn, three beautiful grandchildren, Ben, Emily and Olivia, son-in-law Martin and daughter-in-law Donna. Betty's family are grateful to the many people who helped to look after Betty in her final years, particularly the staff at Ashcroft Care Home.
There will be a small private funeral. Donations to The Alzheimers Society.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020