Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabet Brierley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabet Brierley

Notice Condolences

Elizabet Brierley Notice
Mrs Elizabeth Brierley Chesterfield Mrs Elizabeth (Betty) Brierley of Chesterfield has passed away with her family at her side on April 3 , 2020.
Betty lived in Chesterfield all her life but loved to travel the world and visited many wonderful places with her husband , Eric.
She was a keen gardener and loved adding new colour to her garden, which she carefully tended. Betty had an extremely creative side and particularly enjoyed crafting intricate embroideries. A quiet lady, she enjoyed time spent at home, reading books and watching her crime dramas. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family.
Betty leaves her husband Eric, son Alan, daughter Kathryn, three beautiful grandchildren, Ben, Emily and Olivia, son-in-law Martin and daughter-in-law Donna. Betty's family are grateful to the many people who helped to look after Betty in her final years, particularly the staff at Ashcroft Care Home.
There will be a small private funeral. Donations to The Alzheimers Society.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -