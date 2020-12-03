|
Mrs Elizabeth Barratt Holymoorside Mrs Elizabeth Joan Barratt, (nee Atrill), of Holymoorside, Chesterfield, has passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, aged 83.
Born in Newbold and a lifelong local resident, Liz was a professional dancer, being one of the prestigious "John Tiller Girls" for six years. She toured all over the country with the Norman Evans Show in seaside resorts and pantomimes. She also performed at the London Palladium and The Victoria Palace.
She maintained her love of dancing throughout her life starting at Brenda Plakesley School of Dance, from the age of three, being a dance teacher, leader of Holymoorside Majorettes, a local Barn Dance caller and for over 40 years was a teacher, trainer and committee member for the Keep Fit Association.
Liz leaves her husband of 60 years Derek, son Tim, daughter Debbie,son-in-law Pino, daughter-in-law Gaille, grandchildren Joshua, Gabriela, Sophie and Bobbie.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday December 10, 2020, St John's Church, Newbold, at 11.45am, followed by cremation at Brimington Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Flowers may sent if desired via Birds Funeral Service. Donations are for Ashgate Hospice directly or via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DL-Risorto. Sadly due to Covid restrictions, attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. If anyone would like to have the details to join the webcast for the committal service, please contact the family.
Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield (01246 566592).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020