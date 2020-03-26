|
Mrs Elizabeth Bradley Chesterfield Mrs Elizabeth Mary Bradley (Betty) of Chesterfield has died at Elm Lodge Care Home, aged 88.
Born in Clay Cross, Betty had lived in Brimington for 50 years, before moving to Newbold Road in 2016.
In her youth she worked as a tracer at Sheepbridge Works before leaving to start a family.
In her earlier years Betty enjoyed walking, gardening and socialising with her friends. She was an active member of the Catholic Community of St Joseph's Staveley and also served as a school governor at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.
In later years Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, flower arranging, baking and doing crosswords and puzzles.
Betty leaves her son Gerard, daughter Rachael, their partners Gillian and Martin and granddaughter Jessica. She was predeceased by her husband Eddie and daughter Maria.
The funeral will take place on Thursday April 2, 2020, 12:15pm, at Boythorpe Cemetery. Unfortunately it will not be possible to hold a church service at this time but the family hope to hold a memorial service in due course.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020