Mrs Elizabeth Jones Newbold Mrs Elizabeth Jones, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ravensworth Care Home, aged 89.
Born at Danesmoor and a resident locally for 77 years, Elizabeth was a secretarial PA for 30 years, retiring in approximately 2009.
Her interests included travelling, bowls and reading.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2004. She leaves sons Steven and Mark, grandchildren Lee and Ben, great-grandchildren Lucy and Jackson.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 7, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Donations to the local Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020