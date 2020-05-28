|
Mrs Elizabeth Shaw Pilsley Mrs Elizabeth Shaw (nee Hurt) of Pilsley passed away peacefully at Morton Grange Nursing Home on the 14th May, 2020, aged 93.
Known as Betty, she was born in Pilsley and had lived in the village all her life.
Widow of John, who passed in 2003, she leaves children John, Alan, Joan, Ray and Stephen, with respective spouses and partners Jean, Diane, and Christine, grandchildren Craig, Glynn, Leah, Debbie, Gavin, Nicola and Simon, and great grandchildren George, Joe, Gracie-Rae, Lucy, Alice, Maddy, Logan, Gene, and Minnie. She was predeceased by her grandson Jamie, brother Arthur (Tig) and sister Grace Ellen (Nell).
Betty did secretarial work in Chesterfield before becoming a housewife and mother.
She had various interests in younger life and later became a hub for her family to whom she was devoted. Betty took a keen interest in the development of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at
12 noon on Friday May 29, 2020, with donations in honour and memory of Betty going to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield (Tel. 01246 851197)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020