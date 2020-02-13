|
|
|
Mrs Elizabeth Theobald Hasland Mrs Elizabeth Theobald of Hasland has passed away at
The Green Nursing Home,
aged 104.
Born in Brimington, Chesterfield, Elizabeth was a lifelong local resident.
She worked for Robinsons and was interested in gardening and travel.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Harold Theobald.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 12.50 pm.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020