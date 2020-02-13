Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Theobald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Theobald

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Theobald Notice
Mrs Elizabeth Theobald Hasland Mrs Elizabeth Theobald of Hasland has passed away at
The Green Nursing Home,
aged 104.
Born in Brimington, Chesterfield, Elizabeth was a lifelong local resident.
She worked for Robinsons and was interested in gardening and travel.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Harold Theobald.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 12.50 pm.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -