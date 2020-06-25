|
WHITE Elizabeth Margaret Mary Died peacefully on June 15 2020, aged 76.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth
from Pilsley.
A mother with a big heart and big family who will be sadly missed by all her children and grandchildren.
Those who knew her will remember her kindness and enjoyment of life.
A private burial will take place.
Donations in her memory are being invited for The Presentation Sisters Care Centre, Matlock and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Pace, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020