Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Elizabeth White

WHITE Elizabeth Margaret Mary Died peacefully on June 15 2020, aged 76.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth
from Pilsley.
A mother with a big heart and big family who will be sadly missed by all her children and grandchildren.
Those who knew her will remember her kindness and enjoyment of life.
A private burial will take place.
Donations in her memory are being invited for The Presentation Sisters Care Centre, Matlock and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Pace, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
